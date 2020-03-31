“VKontakte” and “Classmates” came to the app store HUAWEI AppGallery
“VKontakte” and “Classmates” – the most popular social network in Russia. Given this statistics, HUAWEI is actively developing its platform AppGallery, has announced the arrival of the official mobile clients of both platforms in a corporate app store.
Now install the Android version of the domestic social networking is possible on all supported smartphones and HUAWEI HONOR. According to the company, expanding the range AppGallery is an important step towards building a sustainable platform for a comfortable everyday life of each user of corporate devices. Representatives of the vendor noted that since August 2019 number of local apps in the store increased 8 times.
HUAWEI has already attracted more than 1.3 million professionals, working to develop the platform and expand its audience. Now the site is among the three largest global app stores, covers more than 170 countries and has over 600 million users worldwide. AppGallery includes not only stand-alone application, but also various services created to secure mobile devices.