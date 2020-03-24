Vladimir Babaev: “Khomukha told me that I don’t fit into the team, because I play German style”

Dmitry Khomukha / Photo: press service of FTP

Defender Vladimir Babaev explained why it ceased to arouse in the youth team of Russia, which was then coached by Dmitry Khomukha.

— In 2012, he went to Junior nationals Komugi?

— I appealed to the RFU Council parents. We sent a letter with my latest games in the youth Bundesliga, and I was called to the tournament in Sochi. Of the partners I became close with Dima Barinov, there was Anton Zinkovsky. I played well, stood out in training, but Khomukha said I was not fit to play in the German style, looking for the cuts, which in Russia usually are not looking. Asked to act easier, but I over the years in Germany unaccustomed defensive football without high pressure. Final words Komugi: “I can’t rebuild the game for you.” More I was not invited.

Six months later, the youth team won the European championship. I watched every match, much rejoiced at the victory, but it did not surprise me: Khomukha and his staff have worked very hard on tactics.

Recall that, youth team of Russia won the European championship-2013 under the guidance of Komugi. For the Russian team it was the second win in such tournaments.

At the moment, 23-year-old Babaev plays in the student League in the United States.

