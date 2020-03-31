Vladimir Dantes showed how Nadya Dorofeeva takes a bath

| March 30, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Владимир Дантес показал, как Надя Дорофеева принимает ванну

Think singer went too far.

Singer and TV presenter Vladimir Dantes, who has previously admitted he does Nadya Dorofeeva showed how the spouse takes a bath. The actor went to the bathroom, when there was swimming, his wife and filmed on video relaxation Nadi. It appears to relax Nadia turned on the Russian TV show “let’s get married”.

Videos with Nadia in the bathroom Vladimir posted his insta-stories. Apparently, Nadia did not like this idea, in the video, she yells at the spouse.

[media=https://showdream.org/novosti/zvezdnaya-zhizn/15130-nadya-dorofeeva-i-vladimir-dantes-naslazhdayutsya-zhiznyu-v-novom-dome.html]

