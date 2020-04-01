Volochkova naked in the street during a snowfall
The star has the video with an ax chopping ice in a wooden barrel and immersed in ice water.
Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova starred in skimpy lingerie during a snowfall and plunged into the icy water. About extreme home stay star told on his page on Instagram.
Volochkova has published a photo where she poses in a pink swimsuit with a revealing cut-outs in the bikini area and decorative stripe on the abdomen. The dancer stands in the shoes of colors on the snowy lawn on the background of the hedge of TUI.
Also ballerina shown the video, which she goes on a snowy street in a red sweatshirt and bare feet. Volochkova with an axe cuts the years in large wooden barrels and immersed in the icy water.
In the commentary, the star wrote that out of boredom at home she is saved by the ice bath, in which she is immersed every morning.
Note that the ability to leave comments for users of the dancer closed in both publications.