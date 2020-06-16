Vote of confidence: still two days to avoid early elections
Monday morning, the New democratic Party (NDP) said he was ready to give its approval to the budgetary appropriations if, and only if, the government agrees to extend the PCU.
June 15, 2020 18: 59
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The minority government of Justin Trudeau has until Wednesday to get the support of at least one opposition party and avoid to fail a vote of confidence that would plunge the country into another election campaign.
Wednesday is the day for the study of budgetary appropriations. Mps will then debate and adopt a government spending billions of dollars related to the pandemic COVID-19.
Nearly 81 billion $ of items have already been passed by the Parliament. These are the main programmes implemented by Ottawa, such as the Provision of canadian emergency aid to the commercial rent or assistance to seniors.
New spending that will be subject to a vote Wednesday total six billion dollars. They include funds for medical research, the support of the canadian Red Cross and help for small and medium-sized enterprises.
The elected representatives will have four hours to look at the House of commons, but the government argues that these expenses are already in the public domain for nearly two weeks and that they should be doing consensus.
Still, the opposition parties are ready for another leg of iron. Monday morning, the New democratic Party (NDP) said he was ready to give its approval to the budgetary appropriations if, and only if, the government agrees to extend the PCU.
An hour later, prime minister Trudeau was trying to provide reassurance by saying that the PCU would be extended, but has not said when or how.
This has not convinced the troops of the leader new democrat Jagmeet Singh, who always hope for a “concrete commitment” on the part of the Trudeau government, even if they are “flexible” on the ways.
The Bloc québécois will make known his intentions Tuesday morning. The conservative Party has not wanted to reveal if he would vote for or against budget appropriations, traditionally a vote of confidence from the government.
“We retain the hope that the liberals will agree to finance the auditor general and that they will fill the gaps in their programs to ensure that all Canadians are treated well and do not fall in a crack,” said the office of Andrew Scheer.
Questioned about the possibility that the government falls, lack of support, the prime minister has slightly shrugged shoulders.
“As always, in a minority Parliament, it is the parliamentarians who will decide what happens”, replied Mr. Trudeau in response to a journalist who conjured up this scenario.
Mr. Singh, for his part, said that his goal was not to bring down the government, but to help people.
The adoption of the budget appropriations will arrive a week after the failure of the Trudeau government to obtain the support of other opposition parties in order to adopt bill C-17 that was coming to change of government programs, including the PCU.
The government had proposed to split the bill to adopt only the help for people living with a disability, but the conservatives have refused.
The opposition parties had not started, Monday, a new version of the bill. It is not clear when the House of commons will be re-convened in order to adopt it.