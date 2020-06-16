Vote of confidence: the Trudeau government will have the support of the NDP through the PCU
The leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh to the House of commons in Ottawa, Tuesday
June 16, 2020
Vote of confidence: the Trudeau government will have the support of the NDP through the PCU
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – there will be no early elections in Canada, this summer at least.
The New democratic Party (NDP) has confirmed to The canadian Press that he will vote in favour of budgetary appropriations on Wednesday, allowing the Trudeau government to pursue its mandate, thanks to his promise to extend the Benefit of the canadian emergency.
Justin Trudeau has confirmed on Tuesday morning that the PCU, which offers $ 500 per week for Canadians who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19, will be extended to eight weeks.
“This is what we ask, we are encouraged by what the prime minister announced this morning, but we will continue to push to ensure that families who need help can benefit from it,” said the leader Jagmeet Singh, in a written statement.
Earlier in the day, the leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, believed that the scenario of early elections was quite wacky.
If the government were to fall on Wednesday, under election rules, the election would have been held in July, in the middle of the construction holiday, he said.
“Have you really someone who thinks that we are going to do that?” he asked. “Nobody wants to send 20 million Canadians get in line to vote while one is still in a pandemic situation”, he added.
On Wednesday, mps in the House of commons will vote on the budgetary appropriations of the government, of which some $ 6 billion in new spending granted for medical research, support to the canadian Red Cross and help for small and medium-sized enterprises.
As this vote represents a vote of confidence, the Trudeau government, the minority, had to be at least one opposition party to support it. The bloquistes and conservatives had hinted that there would be conditions to their support.
Speaking at a press conference, Tuesday morning, the chief bloquiste has detailed three “proposals” that he hopes will resonate with the government: to grant a further sum contingency of $ 500 million to the provinces, a second cheque for the seniors and compensations for dairy producers.
The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer reported, Monday, that he hoped that “the liberals will agree to finance the auditor general and that they will fill the gaps in their programs to ensure that all Canadians are treated well and do not fall in a crack”.