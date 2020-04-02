VW Tiguan and Arteon will teach you to charge from a wall outlet
The company Volkswagen has announced a hybrid powertrain with the possibility of charging from the external network for two models – Tiguan and Arteon. Technical characteristics of the novelties will be declassified at a later date.
First hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan revealed in 2015 as a four-wheel drive concept with the name GTE, but in the series, this modification did not go. In 2018 in China began selling the 218-strong elongated Tiguan L PHEV with “turboservice” 1.4, 116-horsepower electric motor, six-speed “robot” with two couplings, the traction battery 12.1 kWh and front wheel drive.
Volkswagen Arteon can get the hybrid powertrain from the related Trade winds.
The sedan and wagon Passat GTE is equipped with the 156-horsepower turbo 1.4 motor 115 HP, six-speed “robot” and the battery 13 kW·h. the combined output is 218 HP, while the electric hybrids can travel up to 56 kilometers.
Hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon debut during the 2020 with a planned restyling. In addition, the crossover will get kupeobrazny modification and 333-HP R-option, and the family Arteon replenished all terrain wagon and top version 410 forces.