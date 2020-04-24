Wage subsidies: mps sit in the Commons Saturday
The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer reiterated Thursday that he wants to see a reduced number of mps sit for questioning the liberal government.
April 9, 2020 14h59
Updated at 18h51
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The draft law on the wage subsidies to businesses should be adopted in the next few days.
The president of the House of commons, Anthony Rota, has invited a small number of members to serve Saturday from 12: 15pm to discuss and vote on the result of the plan of emergency in connection with the pandemic of COVID-19.
The Senate should sit from 16h on Saturday.
This news comes nearly three days after the start of negotiations on the bill. The text of the law had been given to opposition parties on Monday in the early evening.
Up to now, the conservatives did not agree with the other federal parties on the procedure for the conduct of future sessions to the House of commons in the coming weeks.
Liberals, bloquistes, and new democrats are in favour of a Parliament of “virtual” that enable all of us to sit at a distance. But the conservatives insisted that the deputies should be physically present in the Commons.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau had implied on Thursday that the opposition blocked the parliamentary process for this reason.
“One should not prevent the passage of a major piece of legislation just because we want to continue to have these discussions”, he stressed.
Speaking on Thursday morning in Regina, the leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer reiterated that he would like to see a reduced number of mps sit for questioning the government, as it happened two weeks ago.
He added that the sessions virtual may qualify as an “additional tool” to allow all members of the country to participate in the democratic exercise.
The leader of the conservatives, however, rejected any suggestion that his party was delaying the adoption of the draft law, since the discussions will not have any impact on the planned schedule, in his opinion.
“The prime minister himself has said that it will take six weeks before the departments, the employees can be ready to send to the wage subsidies,” repeated Mr. Scheer.
Last week, the minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, had rather referred to a period of three to six weeks for this portal is running.
Questioned about the comment of Mr. Scheer, Mr. Trudeau replied that he was “a little puzzled”.
“For me, to be able to bring together the parliamentarians, and this is not just to put a stamp on a project that we had discussed in advance, it is to have a real debate to be able to ensure that we are doing the right things for Canadians,” said the prime minister.
“If this is indeed what Mr. Scheer said, I am a little disappointed in his lack of understanding of the importance of informed debate that occurs in Parliament when it examines draft legislation”, he added.
The sessions virtual the House of commons, they could be a reality in the next four weeks, according to the president of the Chamber, Anthony Rota, in a letter sent to all parties on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a first federal committee on health took place in a virtual way, without too many clashes.
Canada is not the only country to consider the possibility of a virtual Parliament. The United Kingdom also intends to go forward with this idea by the end of the month of April.