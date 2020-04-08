Wage subsidy: Air Canada wants to cancel the layoffs
Photo: Darryl Dyck Archives-The canadian Press
The airline has reduced its seating capacity from 85 to 90 % due to the pandemic.
Air Canada, which has cut about half its workforce, has announced its intention to avail itself of the wage Subsidy emergency in Canada, and would retain or recover the affected employees on its payroll for the duration of the program.
The airline announced last month that it would eliminate approximately 16 500 jobs as part of a cost reduction program due to the pandemic of COVID-19, and the imposition of restrictions on travel in the world.
Air Canada asserts that, in function of wage levels, many employees will receive an amount in excess of the employment insurance benefit, in addition to maintain supplementary health insurance coverage and other benefits.
To see the video
The airline has reduced its seating capacity from 85 to 90 % due to the pandemic, and argues that any short-term recovery will depend on the lifting of restrictions on travel, national and international, and the resumption of the passenger traffic.
In addition to the temporary reductions of staff, Air Canada has announced that the chief executive officer Calin Rovinescu and chief financial officer Michael Rousseau have agreed to waive their salary.
The executive officers will forfeit a proportion of 25% to 50% of their salary, and the members of the Board of directors of Air Canada have agreed to a reduction of 25 %. The salary of all other managers of the Company will be reduced by 10% for the entire second quarter.