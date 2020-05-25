Walkabout for Bolsonaro, Brazil 2nd is the most affected country
The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro appeared all smiles in front of his supporters who chanted : “Legend !” and “The people supporting you, Bolsonaro”.
May 24, 2020 18: 59
Updated at 23h34
BRASILIA — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro participated Sunday in a rally with his supporters, braving the sanitary standards and the rules of social distancing at a time when Brazil became the second country most affected in the world by the pandemic COVID-19.
The head of State appeared in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia with a white mask on the face, but was quickly taken away to greet the crowd, shaking hands and hugging his supporters. He even brought a child on his shoulders.
With nearly 350,000 confirmed cases and more than 22 000 people, Brazil is the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, after the United States.
If the brazilian president enjoys a solid base of support – about 30 % of the electorate, according to opinion polls, he has attracted the ire of critics for his handling of the health crisis and, following an investigation explosive which seeks to know if he was obstructing justice to protect his family.