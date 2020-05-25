Walkabout for Bolsonaro, Brazil 2nd is the most affected country

May 24, 2020 18: 59

Updated at 23h34

BRASILIA — brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro participated Sunday in a rally with his supporters, braving the sanitary standards and the rules of social distancing at a time when Brazil became the second country most affected in the world by the pandemic COVID-19.

The head of State appeared in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia with a white mask on the face, but was quickly taken away to greet the crowd, shaking hands and hugging his supporters. He even brought a child on his shoulders.

With nearly 350,000 confirmed cases and more than 22 000 people, Brazil is the second country in the world most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, after the United States.

Mr. Bolsonaro appeared all smiles in front of his supporters who chanted : “Legend !” and “The people supporting you, Bolsonaro”.

If the brazilian president enjoys a solid base of support – about 30 % of the electorate, according to opinion polls, he has attracted the ire of critics for his handling of the health crisis and, following an investigation explosive which seeks to know if he was obstructing justice to protect his family.

TRUMP BANNED TRAVEL FROM BRAZIL

WASHINGTON — us president Donald Trump has banned Sunday the U.s. entry to travelers from Brazil, became the second country most affected by the pandemic coronavirus, announced the White House.

The non-Americans were made in Brazil during the 14 days preceding their application to enter the United States will not be accepted, says a press release of Kayleigh McEnany, the spokesman of the american presidency. The trade is not concerned by these measures.

“Today’s decision will ensure that foreigners who went to Brazil did not become a source of contamination additional in our country,” she said.

With nearly 350,000 confirmed cases, Brazil is now the second country most affected in the world after the United States. It has officially registered over 22 000 deaths.

The president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro is a political ally of Mr. Trump and his manner impetuous and aggressive to express themselves has been called the “Trump tropical”.

As the u.s. president, Mr. Bolsonaro has downplayed the pandemic of sars coronavirus, comparing the disease to a “small flu” and claiming that the containment measures were unnecessary with the largest economy in Latin America. AFP

