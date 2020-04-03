Walks danced for all
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
In the workshop, In a Dream, Sarah Dell’ava, we dance every Sunday for twelve weeks, with the avowed purpose of creating moments of sharing with the public. These weekly sessions, open to any amateur of the danced movement, have given the taste to the Duty to provoke the encounter between one anime and another artist pedagogue of the montreal scene, Linda Rabin. These two passeuses have in common to offer group practices that are specific who not only goes to them all, but feed on the landscape of choreography here by instilling a sensitivity underground, thanks to the know-how, or, rather, to know-to feel.
A quest of essence links the practices of the two women, whose respective workshops are followed with a good attendance beneficial. The gestures that are developed can be likened to new rituals in contemporary. These are spaces of sharing, exchanging sensitive and interiority, who come to give breath to the space of common social movement. Everything is done in the continuum with Linda Rabin, and in the authentic movement in Sarah Dell’ava.
“I have given technical courses for 30 years. I was also a choreographer and, in the early 1990s, I had a sort of personal crisis, ” says Linda Rabin. I heard an inner voice tell me : “Linda, if you want to evolve as a human being, it is necessary that you leave the dance.” The message was very clear. “
From there, Mrs. Rabin will experience several approaches to energy, tai-chi qi gong, by way of the pendulums, and crystals. Then, by training in Body Mind Centering (created by Bonnie Bainbridge Cohen), it will meet several people who will speak to the Continuum (founded by Emilie Conrad). Watching a movie on the continuum, showing a torso that undulates endlessly, she said that he was blown away. “I told myself that it was what I needed to do. Everything that I was looking for in my life, I have seen it in these images ! “
The quest for meaning inhabits Sarah Dell’ava for a long time, in particular by the movement, and more particularly by the dance. “Often my friends tell me that I fell into it when I was little. At nine years old, I was part of a team of dancers, designers at the school of Marion Hood, a choreographer and teacher in quebec, and installed in Switzerland. We made creations, but we also gave courses of somatic education. I remember a stage of BMC on the cell system that has had a very strong in me. I realized that there was life in my cells. “
In parallel, she pursued studies in fine arts. “One of my professors came up repeatedly on the fact that art takes birth in the inner necessity. “Afterwards, Sarah Dell’ava will be her studies at the dance Department of UQAM and will organise workshops of movements of all kinds. It also will face a crisis of value, only finding more profound meaning to the teaching. It is at this time that she discovered authentic movement. It is love at first sight, prospects are reopened, including access to a deep listening of the body and a shape of the essence of the movement.
Told like that, these practices seem to be mysterious for that would not be a lover of explorations. What happens during these group sessions, which are not therapies, but much of the research time ? “The data of departure,” explains Linda Rabin, is that we are made mostly of water and therefore of fluid movement. “Movement is what we are and not only something we do,” said the founder Emilie Conrad. It means that we are going to explore the innate movements of our tissues down to the cellular level. “
The teacher offers to each session, a theme, an excuse, posing a context without too many restrictions, and a framework for the exchange at the end. Then, it proposes a sequence made of sounds, breathing and different positions on the ground, sometimes of notions (ripple for example) that it explains and that each of the participants will explore, eyes closed, in his own way and at his own pace. “The sound is a wave, every sound wave and the sound vibration goes crashing into the tissues, spreading throughout the body and awaken the tissues, she says. “Then, there is what is called “attention open” where one does nothing but listen to the responses of the body. In the end, the group gathers to share and eventually put into words what has been felt. “The work also awakens us to what point the reality is not a fact, but a matter of perception. “
The authentic movement that proposes to Sarah Dell’ava, in the space Oriri, is presented in three phases : a speaking time at the beginning, in a circle ; a time when we will move the eyes closed, without any restriction ; a harvest-time of experience (drawing, writing, rest, etc.) and sharing. “It is very simple in form, and so mysterious in the content and in what can be experienced. It is an experiential space of being, where we put creativity at the service of the be. It is in listening to pure of itself, outside of any goal. “
For the workshop sessions, In a Dream, in collaboration with the Agora de la danse, and for non-dancers from 9 to 99 years of age, it is a little different even if it is nourished by this approach. “First of all, it is the pleasure to share moments dancing together, tells the story of Sarah Dell’ava. We talk little, if not, to give themselves to themes of pretexts. I do not show anything. Each engages in a kind of discovery, without knowing in advance what it is. There is something very beautiful in this process. I don’t have recipes, I develop tools as for everyone feel free to explore with what it is. I call it the walks danced. “
With the key, the number of followers growing, which make these practices less and less confidential. To put in all the kits a better living together ?