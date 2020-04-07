Wall Street on a roll
Angela Weiss Agence France-Presse
Investors in major stock markets, here that of New York, have expressed Monday their confidence in a return to a degree of normality in a horizon not so far away.
Lots of anticipation and emotion, the stock market carburaient Monday to the hope of an imminent infringement of the peak in the spread of the pandemic. From Tokyo to New York, investors on the major stock exchanges have expressed Monday their confidence in a return to a degree of normality in a horizon not so far away.
The tone of the session was given with a leap of more than 4 % of the Nikkei index of the Tokyo stock Exchange. The stock exchanges of Europe have been echoed, with gains ranging between 4 and 5.8 %. Wall Street came close the session with a jump of 7.7 % in the Dow Jones, up 7.3 % on the Nasdaq and 7 % of the expanded index S&P 500. The thrust was 5.1 % in Toronto, the surge in the S&P/TSX has been slowed by a decline in oil prices.
Even the VIX index, the so-called fear, has measured the renewed confidence in dropping 3.1 per cent on Monday to return to 45,36 points. This indicator of the volatility of the S&P 500 returns by far, after having hit a peak of 82,69 points on march 16.
Investors are clinging to any sign that is capable of providing a cautious optimism. As creepy as they are, the data on the mortality related to the COVID-19 give an indication of reaching a plateau in Europe, they retained, where some countries are beginning to evoke a phase 2, providing for a gradual withdrawal of the containment measures. In the United States, they also were reassured by a semblance of stabilization in the State of New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the country : these last two days, the number of daily deaths from the pandemic identified in the State seemed to be cresting just below 600, after a record 630 of Friday to Saturday.
Investors have also taken note of a series of new measures announced by the Japan, Singapore and Spain to cushion the economic effects of the virus, while in the United States, the president, democratic party of the House of representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has spoken of the prospect of another plan in the course of the month to stimulate the u.s. economy. The u.s. federal Reserve, said that she was going to participate in the plan of rescue of SMES set up by Washington.
Recovery in China
Asian side, the international monetary Fund welcomed the resurgence of economic activity in China, but without runaway. The timid economic recovery in China, after the brutal blow of judgment to contain the pandemic coronavirus, is ” encouraging “, said Monday the chief economist of the IMF, while cautioning against the temptation to get too excited until the uncertainty is ” immense “.
“The recovery in China, though limited, is encouraging, showing that the measures of containment of the pandemic may reach a success in controlling the epidemic “, says Gita Gopinath in a blog, written in conjunction with John Bluedorn, one of the leaders of the research department of the international monetary Fund, and Damiano Sandri is an economist in the Fund. However, they note that the uncertainty is “huge” on the pace ahead of the epidemic. “A resurgence of its spread in China and in other countries cannot be excluded,” they write.
The epidemic, which has had serious repercussions on the production and operation of enterprises in China, has virtually shut down the country in February. The paralysis of the chinese economy, second largest in the world, followed by the brutal cold of the american economy, also due to the coronavirus, has plunged the world into recession. The bloggers believe that the recession “will be worse” than that of 2009, which had followed the financial crisis.
Shock less than in 2008
Isabelle Mateos y Lago, assistant director of the team responsible institutions sovereign in the giant investment fund BlackRock, has, however, wish to nuance this prognosis. “It must be borne in mind that it is a shock that is expected to be of short duration compared to a conventional recession. “
“For the crisis of 2008, it took several years to correct the excesses, which represented a shortfall of the order of 50 % of the global GDP in 2007. If the sub can be lifted after one quarter, the impact of the announcement of the order of 10 to 15 % of GDP by 2019, is a shock four to five times lower than that of 2008, ” said the specialist.
These impacts are temporary and generally less important, to which are added ” the fact that the policy response and economic is extremely ambitious “, and that ” the technical measures deployed by central banks to ensure a return to normalcy “, particularly in terms of liquidity, ” have helped markets find a floor and stabilize “.
Now, the key question, anticipates Isabelle Mateos y Lago, is “how much time will last, the stabilization phase before [that there was] a decrease in the epidemic, and in China it took three weeks “— and ” how to operate the exit of containment “.
With Agence France-Presse