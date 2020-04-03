Wall Street only to plunge back into the red
At the end of a session, hesitant, the european Exchanges are finally managed to stay in the green on Tuesday, but Wall Street would eventually fold, the pandemic coronavirus continuing to generate profound uncertainty in the markets.
The index feature of the New York stock Exchange, the Dow Jones, fell back to 1.8 %. It ends in the red, its worst month since 2008 (-13,7 %) and its worst quarter since 1987 (-23 %). The expanded index S&P 500 has fallen for him, of 1.6 %, being a decline of 20 % since the beginning of 2020. The Nasdaq, in high coloring technology, has declined a more modest 1 %.
On the european side, the Frankfurt stock Exchange has ended in a rise of 1.2 % and that of London, of 2 %, while the increase was less marked in Paris (+0.4 percent). Milan, for its part, increased from 1.06 % and the Madrid, 1.88 %. European markets in particular have been able to enjoy the comeback surprise of the manufacturing activity in China in march as well as first encouraging signs on the front european health.
In Toronto, the composite index S&P/TSX has gained Tuesday 340,25 points, or 2.6 %, to 13 378,75 points. Throughout the quarter, the index feature, however, has declined about 22 %, its worst quarter since the financial crisis of 2008.
The key sector of energy has advanced by 15.5 %, thanks in particular to the securities of Canadian Natural Energy, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy, that have respectively increased by 22.5 %, 18.4% and 17.8 % on very heavy volume. These securities have climbed after TC Energy has announced that the alberta government would take an equity stake in the pipeline project of $8 billion US Keystone XL, to finance the construction costs upfront. In addition, the price of crude oil advanced after us president, Donald Trump, has contacted the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to start negotiations aimed at putting an end to the price war between Russia and saudi Arabia, which has contributed to the plunge in oil prices to their lowest level in 18 years.
Oil
The price of crude oil has dropped by about 66 % during the quarter, which was 61,18 US $per barrel as of December 31,. The reference price of the american of the black gold has gained on Tuesday, 39 ¢US 20,48 US $per barrel. In New York, the announcement of the u.s. federal Reserve on the implementation Tuesday of a new device allowing foreign central banks, in particular, to have easy access to dollars by exchanging “temporarily” their us Treasury bills notes green does not seem to be sufficient to calm the nervousness ambient.
“To observe a lull sustainable, it must first be a true stabilization on the plan for health care “, stressed to AFP Vincent Juvyns, a strategist for JPMorgan AM. “We ad a pic next, but all of this still remains in the conditional and calls for caution,” he continued.
“This ensures that despite a return to more of serenity, it is the arsenal of measures unprecedented quickly deployed by both the central banks and the governments “, and this “much more quickly than in 2008 and better coordinated,” said Mr. Juvyns. And, beyond the health crisis, the other key to allow a rebound strong and prolonged rest the duration of the confinement and of the economic paralysis that it causes.
We are ” not to give a prize to the assets as we do not have visibility on the duration of the confinement and of the judgment of the economy “, adds Mr. Neuvy. “How much corporate earnings will decline in 2020, and how much they should bounce back in 2021 ? This is the big question, ” according to him.
With The canadian Press