Walmart Canada wants to modernize its stores
Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press
150 stores will be renovated, or more than a third of the total network of more than 400 Walmart stores in the country, in the next three years.
Walmart Canada plans to invest $ 3.5 billion over the next five years by focusing on the technology to create ” branches “smart.
“This investment will have an impact on all aspects of the business,” noted Monday, the company said in a statement, adding that his initiative comes at a time when its activities are on the rise in Canada, online grocery shopping and e-commerce in particular.
The spending plan includes $ 1.1 billion for the construction of two new distribution centres, in Ontario and British Columbia, as well as for the renovation of an existing facility in Cornwall, Ontario.
The investment will create hundreds of jobs in construction in Canada and will establish partnerships with canadian high-tech companies, has pointed out Walmart Canada. In addition, 150 stores will be renovated, or more than a third of the total network of more than 400 Walmart stores in the country, in the next three years.
Technological improvements
The retailer plans to accelerate the scan to make its stores more intelligent, in particular, by using labels of tablets and digitizers for tablets to monitor the volumes of products. Walmart Canada will amend its funds with larger areas of caisses self-service, and will use the services of payment technologies on mobile devices to its employees may allow customers to pay for their purchases anywhere in the store.
The company added that it would increase its use of robotics, and cameras for computer vision, ” which will contribute to the effectiveness and precision “.
Walmart Canada also wants to offer a service of collection of goods complete in approximately 270 branches, which is 70% of its locations in Canada, by the end of 2020. She is leading what she calls ” hybrid slots “, or supercentres with sectors of replenishment in the reserve in order to expedite the process of collections and deliveries.
This investment will enable Walmart Canada to develop a supply chain that is enviable, said in a press release, the senior vice president of logistics for Walmart Canada, John Bayliss. “The improvement of the supply chain enable us to provide our customers with the products they’re looking for quickly. “
The website of Walmart Canada states that the company currently has 11 distribution centres in Canada, employing 3800 people, but none of them is located in Quebec.