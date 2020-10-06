The media was once again in the eye of criticism for an image with excessive digital retouching.

Wanda nara

Wanda Nara returned to star in a controversy on the network when she shared a selfie in her car on her Instagram profile, wearing a brand shirt.

Far from stopping on his clothing, his fans exploded when they saw the drastic change in his nose and the media quickly eliminated the post, replacing it with a similar one but with less retouching on his face.

Recently, in another publication with her family, Wanda had already aroused the concern of her followers about an eventual passage through the operating room.

Here we share the image with the treacherous Photoshop that the blonde decided to erase.