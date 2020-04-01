Was with two women: ex-owner of the Bank “Aval” died a horrible death
The former owner of Aval Bank Fedir SHPYG crashed in an accident.
Former banker had an accident in his Mercedes Benz on the highway Kyiv-Chop on Tuesday, 31 March at 14:15. It is known that the accident bacon died.
The banker at the time of the accident was driving his car and was driving in the direction of Zhitomir. Apparently, he lost control and slid into a ditch. As a result, the car overturned.
In addition to the Bacon in the car were two women. One of them – Mary bacon – from the received traumas has died on the spot. The second passenger was a woman named Anna Volkova, born in 1952. She was hospitalized in Novograd-Volyn Central regional hospital.