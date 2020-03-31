Washed and rejuvenated! The beautician opened the “tonic” that eliminates all the wrinkles
Lifting effect for pennies provided.
Tonic is an important part of daily care. It’s like an intermediate step between cleansing and preparing it for further manipulation, moisturizing, or makeup.
Store-bought tonic should be chosen according to the type of their skin, according to its features and the expected result from the use of the funds. Often, the tonic may not be suitable, so you have to find a new tool. Especially topical cosmetic “water” is for women 40+, because the care requires more care.
The beautician opened “tonic”, eliminating all wrinkles. The tool is able to replace the “luxury” makeup and will suit any skin type.
To prepare the tonic you will need a Cup of broth of rosemary, teaspoon of vinegar, aspirin tablets which you should dissolve in the broth. The resulting “water” is poured into a sealable bottle or jar with a spray bottle (for easier application). Toner should be stored in the refrigerator and use daily after cleansing – washed and rejuvenated.
Home remedy not only lead the skin and eliminate wrinkles, and keep you from exposure to chemicals in store-bought tonics. Natural cosmetics will definitely benefit and will not harm the health.