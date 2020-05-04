Washington hardens its war of words on the chinese origin of the virus
The head of american diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, has claimed on Sunday that the virus of the COVID-19 comes from a laboratory of Wuhan in China, the cradle of the epidemic.
WASHINGTON — After having already threatened this week by the China of punitive taxes, the United States has hardened the tone Sunday by claiming to have a “significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus comes from a laboratory of Wuhan city, the birthplace of the pandemic.
The head of the american diplomacy Mike Pompeo has not taken gloves to make up an additional notch the verbal escalation against Beijing.
“There is evidence huge that it is from there that it is party “, said the secretary of State on ABC, about the Institute of virology of Wuhan.
“This is not the first time” that China brings “the world in danger” because of “laboratories not meeting the standards,” he insisted, not wanting to say whether he thought that the new coronavirus had been released intentionally by Beijing.
Mike Pompeo had been more cautious Thursday, admitting not to know if the virus came from the laboratory of Wuhan, an open-air market of the city, “or even a “other place”.
The president, Donald Trump had just then for the first time, without dwelling on the subject, to bind to the virus in the laboratory, and threaten China’s “customs taxes punitive”, as in the trade conflict that battled for months the first two economies in the world.
Evidence destroyed?
The statements of the billionaire republican and his secretary of State go beyond the analysis of the us intelligence services.
The latter announced Thursday have come to the conclusion that the novel coronavirus had not been created by man or genetically modified. But they did not yet have sufficient information “to determine if the epidemic started through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of a laboratory accident in Wuhan”.
Former director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo has yet denounced Sunday the lack of cooperation of chinese officials to shed light on the exact origin of the pandemic.
“They continue to prevent access to Westerners, the best doctors”, he said on ABC. “We need to be able to go down there. We still don’t have samples of the virus, which we need”.
A report of the alliance Five Eyes between intelligence agencies of the anglo-saxons (Usa, Uk, Canada, Australia, New Zealand), obtained by the Daily Telegraph of australia, argues that China has deliberately destroyed evidence on the origin of the new coronavirus.
According to the newspaper, the 15-page document indicates that the chinese government has made to silence or “disappear” the doctors are being expressed on the subject, and refused to share samples with the international scientific community, even when this was “the other countries in danger.”
“Virus”chinese
Coordinator of the crisis unit of the White House on the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx was also late on Sunday that chinese authorities have been slow to communicate about the epidemic in part in December of Wuhan.
“It took them until mid-January to even evoke a transmission of man to man “, said on Fox News the specialist, for whom this lack of transparency ” helped spread the virus around the world “.
Donald Trump is often taken in China since the beginning of the pandemic, which has substantially weakened the u.s. economy, whose strength was supposed to be one of the main arguments of his re-election campaign.
At the end of January, the us president announced the prohibition of entry to the United States to foreign travellers from China.
It has also provoked the anger of Beijing by claiming loud and clear the expression “virus chinese” to refer to the new coronavirus.
Mike Pompeo was accused at the time the chinese communist Party to sow “rumors wild” on the fact that the us army has been able to introduce the virus in his country.
This war of words had led in march to the expulsion of american journalists in China, and to the reduction in the number of Chinese allowed to work for media in Beijing, in the United States.
Donald Trump, who regularly accuses China of lying about its human toll, has also recently raised the possibility of asking him to pay billions of dollars in reparations for the damage caused by the epidemic.