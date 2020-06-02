Washington has sent 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine in Brazil
May 31, 2020
Updated June 1, 2020 at 0h20
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The United States has sent to Brazil two million doses of hydroxychloroquine, the use of which to treat the COVID-19 is controversial, announced on Sunday the White House.
“The peoples of american and brazilian solidarity in fight against sars coronavirus. Today, to demonstrate this solidarity, we are announcing that the u.s. government has delivered 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to the people of Brazil,” said the executive to the u.s. in a press release.
Hydroxychloroquine “will be used in a preventive manner, to help defend the nurses, doctors and health professionals against the virus. It will also be used as a treatment to cure the Brazilians infected”, he added.
The american president Donald Trump, who displays his proximity with the chief of the brazilian State of Jair Bolsonaro, himself had created the surprise there are ten days in announcing that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against the sars coronavirus, in defiance of the recommendations of the u.s. health authorities.
The White House also said Sunday that the two countries would collaborate in the field of research by conducting randomized clinical trials, “to help further assess the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine in a preventive manner and as early treatment of coronavirus”.
Hydroxychloroquine is long-used against malaria, but its possible effectiveness against the coronavirus has not, to date, been demonstrated by any rigorous study.
Several clinical trials have been suspended in the world, and some countries, including France, have banned the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of the COVID-19, to the chagrin of its promoters.
The White House has also indicated that the United States would send soon a thousand respirators in Brazil within the framework of the fight against the COVID-19.