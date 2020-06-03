Washington is preparing a counter-offensive
Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images Agence France-Presse
The Trade representative of the United States, Robert Lighthizer
The government Trump on Tuesday launched a formal inquiry into the taxes imposed on digital services in many countries, including the european Union, Indonesia and even Turkey, India and the United Kingdom.
“The president Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners to adopt fiscal rules that target u.s. businesses unfairly,” said Robert Lighthizer, the us Trade representative responsible for conducting the commercial war of Donald Trump, who sees in the trade a source of wealth, but also a sign of power.
“We are ready to take all measures to defend our companies and their employees against any form of discrimination,” he added.
Public Contributions
The survey launched in the framework of article 301 of the trade act of 1974, the USTR under the age Trump has already been applied to many, many times, starts with the applications of contributions to the public (individuals or companies). Contributions can be made until 15 July.
The United States believes that a tax digital is discriminatory against the great american champions of the digital, such as Amazon, Google or Netflix, and have threatened several countries who wanted to apply.
After an escalation in which Donald Trump has threatened to impose a tax on French wines, Paris has proposed to the United States to suspend the collection of tax this year in order to find an agreement.
The Organization of economic cooperation and development (OECD) is also focusing for several years on a tax reform more suited to the digital economy, but it has not yet reached a consensus.