Washington welcomes the WHO survey on the origins of the coronavirus in China
Donald Trump had announced at the end of may “terminate the relationship” between his country and WHO qualified as a “puppet of China”.
Share
July 10, 2020 20h36
Updated at 21h09
Share
Washington welcomes the WHO survey on the origins of the coronavirus in China
AFP
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The United States hailed Friday the investigation launched by the world health Organization (WHO) on the origins of the virus in China, where two experts from the organization are expected in the next few hours for an exploratory mission.
“We welcome the WHO survey on the origins of the new coronavirus in China,” said the U.s. ambassador to the united Nations in Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, to journalists.
“We consider this scientific inquiry as a necessary step to have a full understanding and transparent in the manner in which this virus is spread throughout the world,” he added, in a statement unusually positive on the WHO.
The United States, which officially launched Tuesday, the removal procedure of the WHO, vilipendent the organization since the beginning of the crisis, accusing him of having been slow to respond and especially for having been too sympathetic to China, where appeared the virus the end of 2019.
Donald Trump had announced at the end of may “terminate the relationship” between his country and WHO qualified as a “puppet of China”.
The two WHO experts – an epidemiologist and a specialist in animal health – are expected this weekend in Beijing.
They must prepare the field to a broader mission that will determine the origin of the coronavirus responsible of more than 555 000 deaths since the end of December.
The United States ambassador said he hoped that the chinese authorities would provide scientists with “full access to the data, samples, and locations”.
A spokeswoman of the WHO, Margaret Harris, said Friday to the press that “one of the biggest questions is whether the virus was transmitted to man by an animal, and what animal it is.”
The vast majority of researchers agree that the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 – at the origin of the pandemic is without doubt born in the bat, but scientists believe that it is passed by another species prior to transfer to humans.
It is this piece of the puzzle that the international scientific community and WHO hope to discover in order to better understand what happened, to better target the practices to risk and avoid a new pandemic.