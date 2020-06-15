Water parks: “a kind of blockage that we do not understand”
14 June 2020 22h10
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
Still waiting for the green light to governments to start their season, the two water parks of the region of the federal capital, Mont-Cascades and Calypso, are impatient. Their water slides are closed, so that the summer solstice will knock at our doors this week and another heat wave is on the radar.
For Mont Cascades, where one follows the directives of Quebec, it is the misunderstanding the more total following the announcement of the second phase of the revitalization plan of the tourism sector, last Thursday, which did not include the water parks. A second disappointment for the industry in the space of a week.
“We are always on the tightrope, there is a kind of blockage that we do not understand. We feel a bit frustrated, there is a lack of communication and transparency. […] It wants to open, we are ready and we are still trying to put everything in place, but we really look forward to having a date. What it feels like to be in government communications, it is: you are not forgotten, but no one will say anything to you. It is stressful for us, because it takes a lot of organization, you can’t turn on a dime,” says the manager of communications and marketing, Emily Desgagné-Bouchard.
The Consolidation of the water parks in Quebec, including among others Mont-Cascades, Village Vacances Valcartier and the Super Aqua Club, one digests badly to be immersed in nothingness while the swimming pools of camping grounds and hotels as well as the water games were, for their part, the authorization to operate. It adds that “in the absence of clear guidance from the government,” parks questioned the relevance of continuing the preparations for the season, which lasts in normal time over a period of just three months.
At Mont-Cascades, it is specified that, given that it takes at least two weeks prior to an opening of the facilities once the green light is given, the time begins to squeeze.
“Open the 15 July is not an option for us. On the 1st of July, it’s not bad the cut-off date, then we should have an announcement very soon. We would like to see something move. In addition, we have a big space, then social distancing is much easier to follow as in a park or a beach. While the world has had its fair share of the cake and it seems to be the last. Even the hair salons are reopened and there is a consensus that it is difficult not to touch someone’s hair. And in general, even when we are not in a pandemic, the vocation of a water park, it is precisely the security, then it is sure that you will not take any chance that it will go wrong,” says the spokesperson.