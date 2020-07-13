Wave of denunciation: the agency Provides breaks its links with Kevin Parent
The agency that represented Kevin Parent breaks its ties with the singer.
13 July 2020 14h31
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The agency that represented Kevin Parent breaks its links with the singer, referred to by the allegations in the wave of denunciations of sexual misconduct that is currently hitting the province of Quebec.
The decision of the agency Provides to break any collaboration with him has been announced on Facebook, Monday.
“The values of respect and tolerance are embedded in the DNA of Rendered and are non-negotiable. We condemn without reservation any person who would alienate in any form whatsoever,” writes the agency.
In the morning, Monday, Kevin Parent has responded to the allegations by posting a video on his page Facebook.
“I sense that there is a groundswell of cries for justice, and then I can not do otherwise than support this movement. I have made many mistakes in my life and then I said well the small things, I have done many small things. I assume”, he says.
“There’s a big tidal wave of consciousness or cries for justice (…) It goes beyond me and my opinion and taste to defend myself or something like that. This is not what I want to do. I have the taste to listen to, understand, and be there.”
“Then for my delinquency, my misconduct, and what you want to name one after the other, it is sure that the context it has to come out… there is no context, it’s a little “free for all” as they say, but I assume and I know that it’s going to be a bit “ben ” rough” for me the next time, but I hope it will serve to something.”
The singer said, apologizing sincerely, and that he will “pay (her) debts in time and place, when we will (him) to say how”.
The name of Kevin Parent is added to that of several quebec celebrities who have seen their partners take their distances to the following allegations made on social networks.
The facilitator By Morin has notably lost its collaborations with the eyewear BonLook and the line of lingerie Blush, in addition to the Bell Media removed the series featuring on the platforms Vrak, Z, and Crave.
The singer Yann Perreau has been dropped by the record label Bonsound and the agency Specific Hotel, while Maybe Watson has been shown the door by Alaclair Ensemble, the group of québécois rap, of which he was a founding member. The label Dare To Care has cut ties with the singer Bernard Adamus, before being in turn expelled by the ADISQ because of allegations made against its president Eli Bissonnette.
The giant of the video games Ubisoft, for its part, announced the departure of three senior executives, including the chief executive officer of its studios canadians, Yannis Mallat.