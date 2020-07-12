Wave of denunciations: Maybe Watson expelled from Alaclair Ensemble

| July 12, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Vague de dénonciations: Maybe Watson expulsé d'Alaclair Ensemble

Vague de dénonciations: Maybe Watson expulsé d'Alaclair Ensemble

Maybe Watson (in the foreground) with Alaclair Ensemble

Share

July 12, 2020 15h57

Share

Wave of denunciations: Maybe Watson expelled from Alaclair Ensemble

The canadian Press

The quebec group Alaclair Ensemble announced Sunday afternoon the expulsion of one of its founding members, Maybe Watson, after having taken knowledge of”a history of unacceptable” about it.

A few hours later, the rapper has announced its immediate withdrawal of all of its public activities.

The nature of this story has not been specified, but everything seems to indicate that it is part of the recent wave of denunciations of sexual violence.

“We dissociate ourselves from him, we are without words…” one can read in a publication that is published on the page Facebook of the hip hop group, Sunday after-noon.

Another status posted an hour later added that the training was “not aware” of the allegations raised before Saturday night.

Always on Facebook, the record company 7th Heaven has welcomed “a responsible decision, that we support unequivocally”.

Maybe Watson has responded by apologizing to the victims, the public and other members of the training, in which he asks for forgiveness.

The artist has also announced that it would initiate a therapy, recognizing that his or her conduct “has often been done deplorable”.

“To the extent possible, I would like to contribute to the repair of the wrongs that I have done, he writes. My only wish right now is that the weight of my shame and my sadness is translated to my victims in the relief of their sentence.”



Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *