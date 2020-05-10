Wave of layoffs in Prévost, despite the federal assistance
As of next Friday, 300 of the 850 employees will be laid off in the constructor of buses Prevost.
May 9, 2020 18: 40
The canadian Press
The manufacturer of the buses, Prevost would lay off nearly one-third of its production workers, according to the union that represents them.
In a statement released Saturday, Uniforms and equipment the reports of the notices of layoffs that are expected to affect 300 of the 850 employees of the plant starting from next Friday.
The side of offices of the company located in Sainte-Claire, approximately 25 of the 250 employees would be affected, we believe.
Since the month of march, the whole of their wages were covered to 75 % by the wage Subsidy emergency of Canada, stresses Uniforms and equipment.
The senior management of the company, which is a subsidiary of the Swedish giant Volvo, would have chosen to proceed with layoffs “in order to preserve liquidity given the inherent costs of the SSUC, the plan of pension, group insurance, vacation, etc” one can read in the communiqué of the union.
It evokes a drop of more than half of the production rate due to the impact of the pandemic on the bus trips, in the tourism sector for example.