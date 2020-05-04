We can again fly safely, according to the boss of Southwest Airlines
Asked on CBS if we could again take the plane without danger, the boss of Southwest Airlines Gary Kelly replied : “Yes, we can “.
The boss of Southwest Airlines, one of the major u.s. airlines, said Sunday that it could again fly safely, while noting a recovery in air traffic, almost paralyzed by the pandemic since the month of march.
He listed all the precautions taken by his company, such as the wearing of masks mandatory for the passengers and crew, the deep cleaning of appliances, or even by avoiding to fill all the seats.
For the CEO, “there is no greater risk to be in an airplane than elsewhere”. “If you take into account all the measures that we take, it is an environment that is as safe as any other”, he insisted.
He also believes that the worst is past.
“Each week, after the first week of April, has been better than the previous one. I don’t think June will be a good month, but I hope it will be better than may.”
Gary Kelly, boss of Southwest Airlines
“We’re excited to see what that reserve July and August […] there are reservations, but they can easily be overturned,” he said.
Southwest has already reached $ 3.2 billion in aid and made an application for an additional loan, but the CEO is not confident to take the plunge.
He stressed that the aid plan of the government had given enough confidence to markets to enable the company to raise $ 6 billion of new money last week.
“I think we have what it takes (in terms of funding), but we have until September to make a decision on additional assistance from the State.
If the federal assistance already received is prohibited to remove jobs until the end of September, Gary Kelly warned that it should be given by July, in the absence of recovery, the first plan of erasing jobs of the company.
The administration Trump distributes 25 billion dollars in aid to the airlines, which employ some 750 000 people.
Warren Buffett, the fourth richest man in the world, revealed Saturday that he had made a mistake by investing in the big four american carriers, including Southwest Arlines, and announced that he had sold the 10 % stake held by its holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.