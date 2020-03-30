We found 29-year-old motorcycle “Voskhod”, which never took
In the Ukrainian Kirovohrad in one of the garages found sport modification motorcycle Voskhod SMB-3 of 1991, which still has not passed a kilometer. About the discovery told blogger Roma Urraco.
The motorcycle got new unnamed local racer, but he never used it. All this time, “Sunrise” kept in the original packaging. When he removed the outer wooden frame and unwound the tape, it turned out that the parts still covered with a protective lubricant and fuel tank never filled up.
Found “Sunrise” SMB-3 is designed for motoball – football on motorcycles. In the Soviet time on the basis of DOSAAF in many cities acted motoball section or team at Motorola, for whom this plant produced a sports version of motorcycles.
Voskhod SMB-3 is equipped with a 175 CC engine producing 18 horsepower. From the standard versions of the sports version differs with modified frame, improved engine cooling and other brakes. The model was produced from 1988 to 1992.