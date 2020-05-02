We need whistleblowers, ” said McCann
In a virtual debate, Ms. McCann has invited the employees of the health network to denounce the situations that they deem unacceptable.
The minister of Health, Danielle McCann, ensures the need for whistleblowers, especially in times of a pandemic.
She was reacting on Friday to the allegation launched in full commission by the member of parliament for Québec solidaire, a Sol Zanetti, according to which a seniors ‘ residence in Laval is slow to dispose of the bodies of deceased persons.
Mr Zanetti began his exchange with the minister McCann with this story of horror in a residence that he has not named. The minister has not confirmed the information, although she says “sorry” to learn.
“What you describe is absolutely intolerable, she said, adding that Quebec was a “humanitarian crisis”. I’m sorry to hear that (the situation) has degenerated as much as that.”
Ms. McCann followed up by inviting the employees of the health network to denounce the situations that they deem unacceptable. “We need these people; we need to know.”
It has not failed to uncheck a few arrows in the place of his predecessor, the former liberal Health minister, Gaétan Barrette, which she has cut 2500 positions of managers.
“These are all people who alertaient. (…) We have lost people like that. Then who will we say, then? This is the staff. And there will be no reprisals. It is necessary to know what is happening on the ground.”
“There are no more omerta”
Reaffirming that”there are no more omerta” in the health-care system, the minister has suggested the establishment of a telephone line, among others, for the private sector employees who are not union members.
The spokesperson for the Parti québécois in health, Joël Arseneau, came to invite him to create a line “1-800-it-not-of-good-sense” and to ensure the protection of these workers.
“We need to find a mechanism,” he said. Currently, the mechanism does not exist. (…) In other words, they are not protected.”
Mr. Arseneau has also asked the minister to prove, on Saturday, the details concerning the residence in Laval, where the elderly, according to the story of Mr. Zanetti, live in inhumane conditions.
Too early to déconfiner Montreal, pummelling the liberals
Moreover, the liberal members of parliament who took part in the virtual debate, with Mrs McCann have once again called for a postponement of the déconfinement in Montreal.
The liberal mp André Fortin said that according to him, the Québec does not meet the six criteria of the world health Organization (WHO) for the déconfinement.
“We’re going too fast,” he insisted in a melee of press, and deplored the fact that Quebec has not yet increased its screening tests, while schools in Montreal need to re-open on may 19.
“For the rest of Quebec, I think we are ready, but for the greater region of Montreal, it is not for the moment,” acknowledged Mrs McCann, without, however, change the scheduled date of the déconfinement.