The Confederation of Rural Associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa (Carbap) sent a letter to all national deputies and senators from those provinces rejecting the tax and asking that rural parcels not be reached.

Rural entities in northern Buenos Aires had already initiated a move for producers to close their accounts at Banco Credicoop , chaired by Carlos Heller , the national deputy who is promoting the controversial tax.

In the letter, Carbap points out that “we are not facing a solidarity contribution but rather a direct tax .” “There is no non-taxable minimum, but a non-taxed minimum, causing this that the person who exceeds the $ 200 million with his equity by $ 1 (set by the project) will pay on the total and not on the surplus,” the producers complained.

According to the La Nación slogan, the entity highlighted that law 27,480 modified law 23,966 on the personal property tax, leaving in article 21 subsection f ” rural real estate whose owners are human persons or undivided inheritance, whatever their destination is exempt from the tax. or affectation. “

For Carbap, the bill that is being promoted by the Deputies “does not maintain the exemptions established by the law on personal property in its article 21 subsection f. This means that rural properties that are an element used in agricultural production are covered. For this purpose it is necessary to discern or separate between a luxury or financial asset and a productive asset such as rural plots. “

“It should be clarified that all movable and livestock assets used for agricultural production would also be affected,” the entity added in the letter.

In this context, the organization claimed “to exclude from this tax the rural parcels and movable and livestock goods used in their production.” He stressed that maintaining the wording of the project “would force the liquidation of assets, in addition to not allowing the reinvestment processes so necessary given the economic reality of our country.”