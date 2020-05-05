Wearing a mask for teachers: a controlled distribution only to the CSCV

A week of the reopening of the hundred of primary schools in the region, the school boards of the Outaouais region have not all opted for the same plan in regards to the protection equipment for the staff, in particular for the distribution of masks.

A situation deplored by a trade union, which affirms "absolutely nothing will be left behind".

The president of the trade Union of education of Ottawa (SEO), Suzanne Tremblay, warns that the practices of employers will be monitored closely and as soon as this week, so that teachers return physically in the institutions to prepare the ground for the arrival of the children on may 11.

“People should not feel as if they had to beg the employer, this is not normal. The school boards also have their part of the way to do it. It cannot be in any way neglecting the protection of the teaching staff. We are in a pandemic situation, then it is certain that there is anxiety. But the more we will increase the sense of security, the higher the return will be easy,” exclaimed she, from the outset.

At the present time, only the school Board in the Heart-of-the Valleys (CSCV) will systematically provide masks to all its employees, two reusable different designs for each person. Its use, however, will be on a voluntary basis.

“There is no obligation, but it was important for us to be proactive. We knew that one day or the other, there would be a return (to the school), and that even if it had been in September, it would be illusory to think that this will be the start of school as it was known during the past 50 years. We wanted to prepare and we had already consulted all employees about their concerns with the help of a questionnaire. We had a response rate of 75% with a lot of comments, it has fueled. […] It was important to us that when the date would be set, people can have confidence, that they feel that their health is taken into account, and by the same token, that of the students. It was unanimous about the masks,” says the director-general Daniel Bellemare.

Conceding that the situation is surreal since we are talking about schools and not hospitals, the latter says that the school board “to the extent possible, put in place to ensure the safety and health of all the world” with, among others, the purchase, in addition to masks, visors, gloves, liquid disinfectant, gowns, medical, toilet blocks, temporary, water dispensers without contact, and rubbish bins with cover.

“We have ongoing discussions with trade union bodies and it is able to improve what we put in place. I am certain that even if in the end one has the impression to have thought of almost everything, it will be necessary to readjust when we go live,” he says.

If the SEO welcomes the initiative of the CSCV, however, it is more critical of the plan deployed by the school boards of the Portages-de-l’outaouais (CSPO) and des Draveurs (CSD). They have opted to give each school a kit in which we find the material that will be available to any person who requests and deems necessary. Both ensure that the quantities will be sufficient for all employees of each school.

After having first indicated Friday that the CSPO and CSD categorically refused to provide masks, the SEO has nuanced its position after there has been developments during the end of the week. The two school boards have confirmed to the union that they are going to provide masks to all those who have the application.

Suzanne Tremblay, president of the education Union of the Outaouais region

The union warns, however, that the strategy of kits “is not sufficient,” and adds that it is not the teachers to provide the material because “the teachers have paid enough out of pocket, that the employer has a responsibility via-à-vis the safety of staff”.

“If there is a need, it is necessary that the teacher may have access to in her classroom, it should not be at the other end of the corridor, otherwise it is not useful. The school boards say that they comply with the rules of the minister, but this is not because Mr. Roberge does not want to know that they need to listen to it. They have a political responsibility and should pass him the message that he should give them the financial means to pay for the hardware, it should come back on its decision,” says Ms. Tremblay.

The director-general of the CSPO, Nadine Peterson, argues that it is difficult to compare one school board, 18 000 students, with another in which the customer is 6000 since the realities are not exactly the same.

“The minister said that it will not, yes, it is the technical aspect of the thing, but for the aspect of kindness, we went beyond that. It’s just that we are not on the public square to say how many of the masks were ordered. It was found that the masks for each of our emergency kits in schools and the protection equipment for the staff in the special classes for which the social distancing will not be possible. We followed the recommendation of the public health, but that said, even if there will be no distribution of office, there will be something for all those who request it. […] There are also a ton of teachers who already have masks in fabric. I want to reassure the people: if they talk to their respective directions, they are already aware of our controls,” she says.

On the side of the SSC, the executive director Manon Dufour contends that it “persists and signs” and that the goal is not to “wall to wall” for the distribution of protective equipment.

Manon Dufour, director general of the CSD

“We really want to go there according to the needs. With the kits for the schools as a whole, there is enough material for anyone wishing to obtain it. I think that every environment has different needs. For example, a teacher in aesthetic hairstyle is not only need a shirt, but also gloves, a visor, a mask and safety glasses, while on the other hand, the teacher in the design of the building, depending on the number of students, it could be said that it does not need it. A teacher in first year that only has five students could say that she did not need it in the class, but she wants to have one in the playground or the bathroom. Who am I to tell a teacher X that he would never again find two metres from a student? A child can scrape the knee out and you should come nearer to it, for example”, she explains.

The manager, who is said to understand that this new situation provokes anxiety, wishes to clarify that “the personal is gold” to it and that their safety is dear to his heart.

At the Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l’outaouais (CSHBO), we have also chosen this avenue.

“There will be equipment available in each of the schools. Everyone will want to buy will be able to do that, it will not fail of material for anyone. I think that the ministry guidelines are clear, now it is up to each school board to adjust according to its environment, for example we this is rural, and the schools are scattered. Even on the territory of a single school board, it is difficult to apply the wall-to-wall”, note the director-general Denis Rossignol.

