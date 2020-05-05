Wearing a mask for teachers: a controlled distribution only to the CSCV
A week of the reopening of the hundred of primary schools in the region, the school boards of the Outaouais region have not all opted for the same plan in regards to the protection equipment for the staff, in particular for the distribution of masks.
May 3, 2020 20h51
Updated at 22: 21
Share
Wearing a mask for teachers: a controlled distribution only to the CSCV
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
Share
A week of the reopening of the hundred of primary schools in the region, the school boards of the Outaouais region have not all opted for the same plan in regards to the protection equipment for the staff, in particular for the distribution of masks. A situation deplored by a trade union, which affirms “absolutely nothing will be left behind”.
The president of the trade Union of education of Ottawa (SEO), Suzanne Tremblay, warns that the practices of employers will be monitored closely and as soon as this week, so that teachers return physically in the institutions to prepare the ground for the arrival of the children on may 11.
“People should not feel as if they had to beg the employer, this is not normal. The school boards also have their part of the way to do it. It cannot be in any way neglecting the protection of the teaching staff. We are in a pandemic situation, then it is certain that there is anxiety. But the more we will increase the sense of security, the higher the return will be easy,” exclaimed she, from the outset.
At the present time, only the school Board in the Heart-of-the Valleys (CSCV) will systematically provide masks to all its employees, two reusable different designs for each person. Its use, however, will be on a voluntary basis.
“There is no obligation, but it was important for us to be proactive. We knew that one day or the other, there would be a return (to the school), and that even if it had been in September, it would be illusory to think that this will be the start of school as it was known during the past 50 years. We wanted to prepare and we had already consulted all employees about their concerns with the help of a questionnaire. We had a response rate of 75% with a lot of comments, it has fueled. […] It was important to us that when the date would be set, people can have confidence, that they feel that their health is taken into account, and by the same token, that of the students. It was unanimous about the masks,” says the director-general Daniel Bellemare.
Conceding that the situation is surreal since we are talking about schools and not hospitals, the latter says that the school board “to the extent possible, put in place to ensure the safety and health of all the world” with, among others, the purchase, in addition to masks, visors, gloves, liquid disinfectant, gowns, medical, toilet blocks, temporary, water dispensers without contact, and rubbish bins with cover.
“We have ongoing discussions with trade union bodies and it is able to improve what we put in place. I am certain that even if in the end one has the impression to have thought of almost everything, it will be necessary to readjust when we go live,” he says.
If the SEO welcomes the initiative of the CSCV, however, it is more critical of the plan deployed by the school boards of the Portages-de-l’outaouais (CSPO) and des Draveurs (CSD). They have opted to give each school a kit in which we find the material that will be available to any person who requests and deems necessary. Both ensure that the quantities will be sufficient for all employees of each school.
After having first indicated Friday that the CSPO and CSD categorically refused to provide masks, the SEO has nuanced its position after there has been developments during the end of the week. The two school boards have confirmed to the union that they are going to provide masks to all those who have the application.