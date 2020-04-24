Wearing a mask in community: not mandatory, but “strongly recommended”
Dr. Horacio Arruda at a press conference in Quebec city, Thursday
April 23, 2020 14h13
Updated at 19h49
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The public health will not make compulsory the wearing of the mask craft in the community, but it will be “strongly recommended”, said Thursday the Dr. Horacio Arruda.
The port covers-face “will be the subject of a recommendation strong enough, especially for the people that will take public transit and which may not comply with the distance of two meters,” said the national director of public health at the press newspaper of the government.
“You can’t make it compulsory because of its level of effectiveness. In legal terms, this would be exceedingly questionable. So it will be a strong recommendation in general,” he said.
Public health authorities will be disseminated shortly “means fairly simple for people to be able to make a cover face adequate”, has also promised the Dr. Horacio Arruda.
According to him, the mask-wearing become sort of a “civic sense for someone who does not want to be seen as a contaminator”.
Dr. Arruda has recalled that it was “very important for people who are ill, who have symptoms, not to go outside”.
The new position of public health on the door of the cover-face in the community should be made public shortly.