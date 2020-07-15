Wearing a mask mandatory: the Protector of the citizen takes a stand
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
The obligation to wear a mask or covers the face-in the interior spaces public shall enter into force upon Saturday throughout Quebec.
The decision to impose the wearing of the mask in enclosed public places is “reasonable in the context of pandemic, the COVID-19,” says the ombudsman.
The independent ombudsman has felt the need to take a position on this measure after receiving “a large number of requests” about it.
In a notice published on its website on Tuesday, the public Protector, which has a mandate to ensure respect for the rights of citizens in their relations with the public services, considered as “reasonable” the decision of the government of François Legault.
The Protector of the citizen, states that it encourages the wearing of the mask ” because this measure is intended to better protect the health and safety of citizens in times of a health crisis “.
Sharing his position on the social networks, the organization has attracted the ire of many internet users, including some followers of conspiracy theories.
At a press conference on Tuesday, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, has recognized that citizens are fighting back against the idea of having to cover her face. He said that he had received e-mails comparing him to a dictator, in particular to Stalin.
The obligation to wear a mask or covers the face-in the interior spaces public shall come into force as of Saturday everywhere in the province.
Children under 12 years of age and individuals with certain medical conditions are exempted.
The owners of shops and other public places closed, will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the new regulation, under penalty of fines ranging from 400 to 6000 $.