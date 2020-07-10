Wearing a mask mandatory : “We don’t have a lot of time,” says Dr. Arruda
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, was on a visit to Gatineau on Friday.
Share
July 10, 2020 17h38
Share
Wearing a mask mandatory : “We don’t have a lot of time,” says Dr. Arruda
Catherine Morasse
The Right
While the mask-wearing became compulsory on Tuesday in Ottawa and in eastern Ontario, there is a “very strong chance that the (Quebec) to go further” in the matter, reiterated Friday, the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, in Gatineau.
“It is a very large discussion currently” on the possibility of imposing the wearing of the mask, he repeated in a press conference at the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO). “We don’t have the time to wait for people to decide (to wear of good faith). The week of the construction is coming up, people are going to walk around to the left, to the right; I think there was not a lot of time. “
Toe-to-toe on the slowness of the province to decide on this measure, Dr. Arruda has defended itself by attributing it to the “logistics complex” and the side effects of a new regulation, recalling, in passing, that the municipalities had the power to impose it.
“If you make the mask mandatory, who is going to provide to populations that do not have the means to afford it? Who will control the port of the mask? What kind of punishment are we going to give?, there listed. To make it mandatory in all Quebec municipalities, we need to be ready. “
Dr. Arruda also pointed out that wearing a mask is “very strongly” recommended, and has invited Quebecers to cover her face even if no regulation is currently in force.