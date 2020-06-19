Wearing the mask: Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur denounces “a phenomenon of resistance”

Although it is strongly recommended by public Health, the mask is not yet a social norm.

June 18, 2020

Updated on June 19, 2020 at 9h34

Elizabeth Fleury

The Sun

Not only the mask-wearing community is still far from being a social norm, people who adhere to this measure “strongly recommended” by the public health are too often “look through”, or even yelled at, if not assaulted, ” said Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur, who invites the authorities to act quickly to reverse the trend.

The head of the department of emergency medicine of the Montreal heart Institute has told about the social network’s experience with her daughter of 24 years, on Wednesday. In amount in the metro, his daughter, who was wearing a mask, has let pass a lady in the fifties, while keeping a certain distance. The fifty-year-old was then approached to about 1 centimeter from the face of his daughter and a “sneeze loudly” in his face. Voluntarily, free of charge.

In an interview with the Sun, Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur has agreed that the gesture could be that of a person who was “maybe not the head”. Except that, increasingly, the er physician said to have collected several testimonies in this sense : there seems to be a “resistance” to the mask, and those who wear it are or feel stigmatized, as if they represent a threat, says the doctor.

Like the friend of Dr. Vadeboncoeur was in a hotel in Charlevoix for a week-end torque. “The world is welcoming, the precautions are there, it is clean, well-organized… But they came out with masks, wandered a little, and they were looking at it as [if they were] of the extra-terrestrial. So much so that at a given time, they eventually remove their mask, it was too uncomfortable,” says Dr. Vadeboncoeur.

Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur

Library The Sun

“There is a phenomenon of rejection of the people who wear a mask. Why? This is because the mask is the symbol of something that people don’t want to see? [The people] will say: the pandemic is behind us, it is finished, everything goes well, and the masked men get a bit like the bearers of bad news?” asks the doctor, according to that masked people can be seen as people who are scared, who are “paranoid”.

“Wear a mask, it is like affirming something, it is to take a position in some way, and I think that there are people that it makes them uncomfortable. With us, the mask, this is really not in our culture. Those who wear it are carriers of the change, and there are people who oppose it, resist it, who are against it for a pack of reasons, and it generates aggression against the wearers of the masks”, he observes.

The physician is questioned on Twitter about the phenomenon of resistance to the mask, and his line has to react. Marijo Gauthier-Bérubé, for example, recounts that his brother, who wore a mask in his car stopped a light, was yelled at by another driver, “as what he was an idiot, a sheep, a paranoid”.

“Sunday, at the parc Gilles-Lefebvre, a man was surrounded by others who were screaming to remove his mask. This is the second time that I see [someone] being robbed for wearing a mask,” said another subscriber, Sylvie Chastellas.

On the page Facebook of Dr. Vadeboncoeur, Melanie Chaput told on Thursday that she had just come out of the convenience store, “where once again, I was the only one who wore a cover-face”. She is said to have “clearly felt the contempt of the young clients, and has of course done on purpose coughing is looking at me”.

According to Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur, “it is very, very far from having the mask of a social norm”.

“And currently, it even seems that the opposite is true, that this standard is in the process of fraying with the summer. […] If the government says that it is highly recommended, as this is the standard, it means that he would like it that people wear, but obviously, this is not enough, it even seems to go back after the testimony that I’ve heard, people wear it less now than three weeks ago,” says doctor.

Dr. Vadeboncoeur believes that if the objective is that people are paying more and more the mask, “the only way, in the current context, it is to make it compulsory”. “It is sure that it would have passed better spent there a month and a half now, so that it will get better, that the indicators are in the green [the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of deaths and hospitalizations are on the decline]. There, it is like the improvement, it is summer and it is hot, it is difficult to say: now, you’re going to place,” agreed the doctor.

According to him, he should at least enjoy the summer in order to impose a mask in public transport, and shops “without penalty”, the question of raising the population’s awareness, “because in the fall, we are going to need it if it ever goes back to [number of cases], as it is likely to happen”.

“Maybe we should oblige him with a date, with consequences that would happen just in a second plan”, he suggests.

Le Soleil

