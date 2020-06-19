Wearing the mask: Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur denounces “a phenomenon of resistance”
Although it is strongly recommended by public Health, the mask is not yet a social norm.
June 18, 2020
Updated on June 19, 2020 at 9h34
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
Not only the mask-wearing community is still far from being a social norm, people who adhere to this measure “strongly recommended” by the public health are too often “look through”, or even yelled at, if not assaulted, ” said Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur, who invites the authorities to act quickly to reverse the trend.
The head of the department of emergency medicine of the Montreal heart Institute has told about the social network’s experience with her daughter of 24 years, on Wednesday. In amount in the metro, his daughter, who was wearing a mask, has let pass a lady in the fifties, while keeping a certain distance. The fifty-year-old was then approached to about 1 centimeter from the face of his daughter and a “sneeze loudly” in his face. Voluntarily, free of charge.
In an interview with the Sun, Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur has agreed that the gesture could be that of a person who was “maybe not the head”. Except that, increasingly, the er physician said to have collected several testimonies in this sense : there seems to be a “resistance” to the mask, and those who wear it are or feel stigmatized, as if they represent a threat, says the doctor.
Like the friend of Dr. Vadeboncoeur was in a hotel in Charlevoix for a week-end torque. “The world is welcoming, the precautions are there, it is clean, well-organized… But they came out with masks, wandered a little, and they were looking at it as [if they were] of the extra-terrestrial. So much so that at a given time, they eventually remove their mask, it was too uncomfortable,” says Dr. Vadeboncoeur.