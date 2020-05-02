Week without deaths, in the eastern Townships

The eastern Townships are a total of 50 hospitalized cases, two cases hospitalized in the intensive care unit 414 people restored, according to the figures of Dr. Alain Poirier, director of public health in the eastern Townships.

The last week has been reassuring to the eastern Townships with an increase of only 39 cases of the COVID-19 on the territory. No deaths are also occurring in the eastern Townships in the last six days.

In all, 842 people were infected with the COVID-19 in the eastern Townships since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We are on a plateau, and it is going well, said Dr. Alain Poirier, director of public health in the eastern Townships. In our NURSING homes, it is even better. It is very stable. There is even a residence which has got the green light for the lifting of the outbreak. “

After a difficult start, the curve of the case is thus stabilized in recent weeks. An increase of seven case Friday does not care at all Poirier.

“Usually, we agglomerate the data in three or five days,” says Dr. Poirier. These are normal fluctuations. A day at + 6, +2, or +16, it doesn’t mean anything. It is necessary to look at with hindsight. “

There are 25 people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the eastern Townships, but this figure has not increased in the last week. There are two people still in intensive care.

Help others

Since the situation has stabilized, the eastern Townships can now send equipment or resources in other regions affected by the sars coronavirus.

A score of doctors and a few specialists CIUSSS of the eastern Townships are also strong hand at this time in the Montreal area.

“It happened to us in recent weeks to help the institutions outside of the eastern Townships to have the right equipment at the right time,” adds Stéphane Tremblay, president and ceo of the CIUSSS. Sometimes, some facilities are very close to the rupture. “

The public health of the Estrie region, ready for its resources to do investigations at a distance in the Montérégie region.

A rehabilitation centre

A rehabilitation centre designated for customers infected by the COVID-19, but that presents a problem of mobility, or physical disabilities has been installed in the containment center on Galt West.

“It will meet the needs of the Estrie region, but also outside the region “, confirms Stéphane Tremblay, director general of the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships-CHUS.

The facility will also be used to welcome people in transition who have symptoms or who come from homes for the elderly. We will also host people who complete their hospital stay and who need to be transferred into a new living environment. Twelve people have already been transferred from the hospital Fleurimont.

“There is a section hot zone, but for now this section is closed “, admits Stéphane Tremblay.

By the numbers

Always in the Estrie region, 68 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19 occurred in the 80 years and over, 28 % occurred in the 70-79 years and 4 % occurred in the 60-69-year-olds. There was no reported death among the under 60 years of age.

The greatest number of hospitalizations is seen in 70-79 years of age to 27 %.

For confirmed cases in the eastern Townships, the group most affected is those aged 50-59 years at 18 %, followed by the 40-49 years old, 30-39 years old and 20-29 years old at 15 % each.



