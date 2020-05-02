Week without deaths, in the eastern Townships
The eastern Townships are a total of 50 hospitalized cases, two cases hospitalized in the intensive care unit 414 people restored, according to the figures of Dr. Alain Poirier, director of public health in the eastern Townships.
May 1, 2020 14h53
Updated at 17h13
Week without deaths, in the eastern Townships
The last week has been reassuring to the eastern Townships with an increase of only 39 cases of the COVID-19 on the territory. No deaths are also occurring in the eastern Townships in the last six days.
In all, 842 people were infected with the COVID-19 in the eastern Townships since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We are on a plateau, and it is going well, said Dr. Alain Poirier, director of public health in the eastern Townships. In our NURSING homes, it is even better. It is very stable. There is even a residence which has got the green light for the lifting of the outbreak. “
After a difficult start, the curve of the case is thus stabilized in recent weeks. An increase of seven case Friday does not care at all Poirier.
“Usually, we agglomerate the data in three or five days,” says Dr. Poirier. These are normal fluctuations. A day at + 6, +2, or +16, it doesn’t mean anything. It is necessary to look at with hindsight. “
There are 25 people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the eastern Townships, but this figure has not increased in the last week. There are two people still in intensive care.
Help others
Since the situation has stabilized, the eastern Townships can now send equipment or resources in other regions affected by the sars coronavirus.
A score of doctors and a few specialists CIUSSS of the eastern Townships are also strong hand at this time in the Montreal area.
“It happened to us in recent weeks to help the institutions outside of the eastern Townships to have the right equipment at the right time,” adds Stéphane Tremblay, president and ceo of the CIUSSS. Sometimes, some facilities are very close to the rupture. “
The public health of the Estrie region, ready for its resources to do investigations at a distance in the Montérégie region.