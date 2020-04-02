West ham ready to pay 15 million pounds for Braithwaite
The Dane could leave Barcelona a few months later, after a transfer from Leganes.
Striker Martin Braithwait moved from Leganés to Barcelona after the closure of the winter transfer window because of injury Luis Suarez, however, next summer he can leave the Nou camp.
As reported by Daily Mail, 28-year-old Dane is interested in West ham who is willing to offer him 15 million pounds (17 million euros).
Barcelona, in turn, intends to gain for Braithwaite 18 million euros, which she paid Leganes last winter.
It is noted that the services of the player “blue garnet” is also interested Everton.
In the current season of the Spanish Primera Martin Braithwait has played 27 matches in which he scored 6 goals and gave one assist.