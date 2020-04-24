West Side Story: cure of youth for a return to Broadway
Members of the distribution of the new version of <em>West Side Story</em> Ilda Mason, Israel Del Rosario and Satori Folkes-Stone, pose in front of the Broadway Theatre where they made their debut last Thursday.
February 24, 2020
Thomas Urban
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — musical, mythical, adapted to the screen with success, West Side Story is back on Broadway up by the stage director Ivo van Hove, who made him undergo a makeover new.
The Belgian 61-year-old is the first to have obtained to be able to use a different choreography than the original by Jerome Robbins for this production, the first of which took place on Thursday at the Broadway Theatre.
The origin of the idea of this musical comedy, modern interpretation of Romeo and Juliet, stage director of the first version to Broadway, and co-director of the film, Jerome Robbins is so associated with the work that no one had so far been able to deviate from its line.
Supported by the choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, one that navigates between theatre and opera has been able to completely revamp West Side Story, to make a musical of the Twenty-first century.
The choreography, first, breaks with the fluidity of Jerome Robbins and more nervous, more jerky, with a touch of martial arts and hip-hop to shake the whole.
Ivo van Hove has also made a clean sweep of the scenery imagined by the designers of this modern fairy tale, supposed to be going on in the neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, in the center-west of Manhattan, even if no place is mentioned in the booklet.
Missing, elements that reminded a New York city street, with its little buildings features, such as in the production of the original in 1957.
The players evolve on a giant stage and totally empty, a challenge. “It is a black box, completely naked,” explained the producer, Scott Rudin, in the broadcast of the american channel CBS, 60 Minutes. “This is not the West Side Story of 1957.”
At the bottom of the scene, the two openings in a wall with, depressed behind, a grocery store and a workshop, rebuilt with attention to detail.
Impossible for the spectator to clearly see what is going on without the help of cameras, whose image is broadcast on the back wall, which acts as a giant screen.
Because the video, as in many performances of Ivo van Hove, is a major element of the staging, to the point, sometimes, to swallow the actors.
“We are trying to calibrate the thing, explained Scott Rudin. There are moments where it is still a little too obtrusive […] and the other where it’s terribly exciting.”
Ivo van Hove has also chosen other bias implementation stage, spreading the song I Feel Pretty, or using Gee, Officer Krupke! to denounce the police violence, a theme very current.
The author of the lyrics of the songs Stephen Sondheim has explained, in the program 60 Minutes, adhere to this radically new in the way, including an attempted rape on the character of Anita, a novelty. “It happened so many things since 1957, [ … ] and this is reflected in the theatre also.”
Diversity
Last vector change, and not the least, the distribution.
The first production of West Side Story, like the film, was excessively dominated by white actors.
In the feature film the 10 Oscars, Natalie Wood, the daughter of Russian immigrants, interpreted and the heroine, Maria, and George Chakiris, the son of Greek migrants, his brother Bernardo, the two characters puerto ricans.
Most of the main roles are held by actors of hispanic, mestizo or black, and Shereen Pimentel, who plays Maria, has roots puerto rican.
Remains the music of Leonard Bernstein, who brings the room to its universe of origin.
“Ivo has a particular style, as it has used in the past and that it applies to this piece,” says Stephen Sondheim at the topic of the musical, whose critical reception is mixed. “It is a new interpretation, and, God willing, in a few years, there will be another.”
The theater also is preparing to groom West Side Story, with Steven Spielberg on the assignment and a planned release in theaters in December.