WestJet lays off 1700 drivers
Photo: Jonathan Hayward, The canadian Press
Layoffs at WestJet arise while the travel industry has collapsed everywhere in the world.
WestJet Airlines announced Thursday that she would have to walk 1700 drivers so that the air carrier continues to struggle with the impact of the pandemic COVID-19.
According to the association of airline pilot (ALPA), 700 employees have received notice of layoff which will be effective starting may 1, and 1000 others have received for a layoff on June 1st, according to seniority.
The layoffs come as the travel industry collapsed everywhere in the world, with the closure of borders and a dip in demand. WestJet has stationed nearly three-quarters of its fleet, and Air Canada has suspended the vast majority of its flights until the end of may.
“The layoffs, in response to this crisis, have always been a last resort for WestJet. However, the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation industry is colossal, and WestJet makes decisions difficult but necessary to adjust the size of the airline in order to get through the crisis, ” said a spokesperson in an email.
A week ago, the Calgary company announced that it réintégrerait near 6400 laid-off workers to its payroll through the wage subsidy program emergency Ottawa.
The layoffs earlier have not affected the pilots, who had signed a memorandum of agreement to remain in the employment of the company until the end of April. WestJet has indicated that the 1700 drivers foot would be put in inactive status and may access the wage subsidy federal.
Leave forced will affect the service’s main carrier, WestJet Encore and its subsidiary low-cost Swoop.
The union said Thursday in an email that ” discussions (were) being made to mitigate the layoffs of June “.
Earlier this week, the international air transport Association (IATA) has estimated that the incomes of the passengers would fall to 314 billion US dollars this year — a decrease of 55 % compared to 2019 — due to “severe internal restrictions” and extending over three months, and some controls international travel extending even longer.
“The world is heading towards a recession,” said the business group, arguing that a decline in economic activity in the second quarter would result in a decrease of 8 % in passenger demand in the third quarter.
The director-general of the association, Alexandre de Juniac, has called for “relief is urgent, “while” the industry’s prospects darken day by day “.
Canada has not yet proposed a rescue plan for the airline. More than a dozen countries, ranging from Norway to New Zealand, have launched a lifeline to their carriers in the form of loans, tax relief or direct financial support.