WestJet will walk over 3300 employees
The pandemic has seen the airline immobilize two-thirds of its fleet after the closure of borders, which prompted her to suspend the greater portion of its schedule at the end of march. WestJet continues to operate at less than 10% of its capacity.
June 24, 2020 19: 23
Christopher Reynolds
The canadian Press
WestJet Airlines announced Wednesday that he would walk to 3333 employees in the context of a major restructuring, in this period when the pandemic coronavirus has devastated the travel industry.
The air carrier has the intention of consolidating the activity of its call centres in Alberta, to restructure its offices and its staff management and to subcontract its activities in the 38 canadian airports where its services are offered, except four.
“Throughout the crisis, the most serious in the history of aviation, WestJet has taken many difficult decisions, but essential, to ensure its sustainability”, said in a press release the president and chief executive officer of the airline, Ed Sims, describing the changes of”inevitable”.
The pandemic has seen the airline immobilize two-thirds of its fleet after the closure of borders, which prompted her to suspend the greater part of its schedule – including all international travel – at the end of march. WestJet continues to operate at less than 10% of its capacity.
WestJet explained that the selection of the partners of the airport would be carried out by prioritizing interviews hiring preference for some of the 2300 employees of airport WestJet who now face layoffs.
The airline, whose capital was closed in the wake of its acquisition by the toronto-based Onex in December, was hired 14,000 workers just before the arrival of the pandemic in march. After the layoffs, WestJet will count no more than 4500 employees.
The sources of income of airlines have decreased to a fraction of the levels before the pandemic, with the closures of borders that still persist, even as demand for domestic travel is gradually beginning to increase.
Last week, less than 7500 passengers have landed at canadian airports from the United States, a decline of more than 98 % compared to the previous year, according to the border services Agency of Canada.
The number of international passengers has decreased by 95 % compared to the previous year, said Wednesday the agency.
The ceos of the 27 canadian companies in sectors ranging from aviation to banks and telecommunications sector have called for a re-opening “measured” of the airspace, which would resume travel in all the provinces, and between some countries.
Manitoba and the maritime provinces continue to restrict travel, inter-provincial, while the four Atlantic provinces have announced Wednesday plans to create a “bubble” that would allow their residents to travel in the region by eliminating the isolation period of 14 days imposed so far.
Travellers arriving from abroad in Canada should be isolated for two weeks.
Last week, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has extended the ban on travel of non-essential between Canada and the United States until at least 21 July.
For their part, the countries of the european Union have started to reopen their borders between them, as well as some other countries.