What are the consequences of the coronavirus on the canadian economy?
The flash estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) indicate that the canadian economy has declined about 9 % in march, according to a new report Wednesday, Statistics Canada.
This preliminary estimate of the agency is the monthly decline, the most marked of GDP since it began collecting data in 1961. Never, therefore, the decline in economic activity in the country had not been as steep in recent decades, even including the crises of the early 1980s, the early 1990s and that of 2009.
Photo: Statistics Canada
This data has been published while the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its key rate at 0.25 %. The central bank believes that the level of real economic activity in the country decreased by 1% to 3% in the first quarter of 2020, and that it will be 15 to 30 % lower in the second quarter than in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, has also warned on Wednesday that “the global economic recovery, when it comes, could be protracted and uneven”.