What did Prince George do that angered all of Malta?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should return the gift their son has received from environmentalist Sir David Attenborough. The explanations, in this note!
Only seven years old, Prince George has received a small lesson in international politics on account of the fossil that, this weekend, British environmentalist Sir David Attenborough gave him . This happened when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk County.
Is that in Kensington Palace Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen enchanted with the tooth of a prehistoric shark. It is that the same was found by Attenborough during a vacation in Malta in the sixties.
“Many things that are important to Malta's natural heritage ended up abroad and deserve to be restored,” the minister told the Times of Malta yesterday. “We pay adequate attention to historical and artistic artifacts, but with our natural history it is not always the same […] The tooth should be in a museum in Malta. We will do everything we can to have him back ”, he added.