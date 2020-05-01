What effect the crisis will have on corporate governance?
According to one expert, the boards of directors of companies will need to focus on the future compensation of officers, currently reduced or suspended in some cases.
Beyond the immediate financial impact that the crisis causes to the companies, the pandemic could increase the importance of investors to the criteria of environmental, social and governance (ESG), writes an expert, according to which the boards of directors of companies will also have to consider future compensation of officers, currently reduced or suspended in some cases.
“You see plenty of leaders who feel compelled to take cuts now, they think it is temporary, the time that people are being laid off,” said in the interview, the executive chairman of the board of the Institute for governance of private and public organizations, Yvan Allaire. “But I think that there will be a reflection of more long-range, necessary on the topic. I’m not sure the same tolerance for income disparities that we observe. “
If the boards do not implement this reflection, it is not impossible that governments are tempted to do it for them, ” says Dr. Allaire. “Governments have discovered that it was nice to have all these powers-there. They govern almost without a Parliament, without national Assembly. There is a great deal of power in their hands. They might be tempted to intervene in areas where, according to me, they should not intervene, but if you do nothing, you the advice and directions of companies, well, they’re going to move. “
Instead of predicting the unpredictable, companies must now ensure they have in place a safe, strong enough to survive extreme events. These measures will have an impact on the profits and the capital structure, but the advice might be open to this idea, thinks Mr Allaire, because the ESG criteria, which take account of a range of stakeholders, have gained a lot of ground.
The crisis has quickly delivered the risk management to the fore and many organisations have produced guides comprehensive. The firm of Stikeman Elliott, for example, has recently published a paper in which he reviews the notions of immediate management, but also on aspects such as the long-term strategy of the business and the resilience.
At the base, “we must ask the question of what is the risk that presents itself, but also what are the ways to minimize” the risk, recently said in an interview to Me Marc Barbeau, president of the board and partner at Stikeman Elliott. The dynamic risk assessment and management is an equation which was composed in the urgency of containing the whole world “, he stressed. “But this same dynamic, we are going to review in the déconfinement, as well as at the societal level and at the enterprise level. “