What foods become dangerous when exposed to microwave waves
Not all know that there are products that are hazardous to health after exposure to microwave. In breast milk, for example, destroyed some protein compounds, immunoglobulin and antibodies, “building” the baby’s immune system, transformirovalsya in danger for isotopes. And this applies not only to the protein contained in breast milk, but also meat.
Microwaves change the molecular structure of protein is so that the piece the “right” breast can harm the digestive tract. Especially the thawing of meat: the problem here is the uneven temperatures, where the product is rapidly breed dangerous bacteria.
But not only protein “suffers” from the effects of microwave. Free radicals released during heating of cereals, are at the expense of the mucous membrane of all the organs of the digestive system. This leads to chronic diseases of the digestive tract. Another common mistake many people use in the microwave plastic utensils. Plastic in General is replete with dangerous toxins, and when heated they go straight into your food.
If you have a habit to defrost in the microwave berries and leafy vegetables discard it. The fact that under the influence of microwave destroyed 97% of the nutrients in the composition of these products, and the bonus is that the glucose contained in the berries and fruits, turns into a dangerous carcinogen.