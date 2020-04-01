What foods should eat for Breakfast
In a pandemic coronavirus doctors are advised to carefully choose your diet. So, this time, experts told what foods should eat for Breakfast to strengthen the immune system. This is reported newsyou.info.
Eggs are known for the most balanced combination of nutrients, trace elements, vitamins and amino acids. They contain selenium and lutein, well-known powerful antioxidants, vitamin E, responsible for the blood vessels and heart that play a vital role and vitamin a strengthens the immune system.
The only important condition is not to overdo it with their consumption. The first meal should be dairy products that is explained by the content of microorganisms having probiotic activity and is capable of supporting intestinal flora. Recommended doctors and peanut butter for Breakfast, because it is a source of the same antioxidants A and E, providing immunostimulant and anti-inflammatory effect.
Oatmeal plays a lesser role in the strengthening of protective forces of an organism, like flax seeds, which can be sprinkled on dishes.
The Breakfast should include bananas, rich in potassium, fiber, magnesium and other essential nutrients, only to prevent a spike in blood sugar levels, it is important to combine them correctly, for example, natural yoghurt, cereals.
In the same list peanuts, not only to satisfy hunger, but also help to cope with depression. To enhance the body’s defenses are particularly good pine, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts. Among other recommended products strawberry, watermelon, kiwi, which are no less useful than listed above.
