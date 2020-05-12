What form will the recovery?
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The room The Diamond at Quebec. The arts struggling to recover from the crisis.
The economic recovery will be V-shaped, U-shaped, L-or the logo of a famous brand ? This will depend on the industries involved, predicts TD Bank, some of them destined to be still in difficulty at the end of 2021.
Still shaken by the terrible fall of the economic activity and employment imposed by the pandemic of sars coronavirus in recent weeks, companies and experts are now wondering what shape the recovery to come, literally.
Initially considered the most likely scenario, the hope of a V-shaped recovery, that is to say, coming in with a bounce almost as marked as the fall, which increasingly appears to be too optimistic, as the crisis persists, the report stated on Monday, the Wall Street Journal.
The most likely scenario
A recovery in the U, with a growth that would remain for a few months in the hollow of the wave before going back, is now the scenario generally considered to be the most likely.
It would be most desirable also, given that a further plunge of the economy, caused by a second wave of the pandemic, and that would give a recovery in W, that would be almost as catastrophic as a trajectory in L, that is to say, the mere absence of recovery.
In fact, already pointed out last month the chief economist of the TD Bank Beata Caranci, this famous recovery U will have a rebound so slow, that we should rather compare it to a hook, or the famous logo of the manufacturer of sports equipment Nike.
Thus, according to the TD, the canadian economy will have recovered half the ground lost at the end of the year and will not be returned to its pre-COVID-19 before the mid-2022.
But all will not be entitled to the same recovery, said Monday, another economist of the TD Bank, Brian DePratto, after considering the particular reality of a thirty industrial sectors.
Cash normally for a little more than one-quarter of the economy, the sectors including health, education, public administration, goods transport, telecommunications, food processing, or grocery stores have been impacted less severely and will recover quickly from the crisis, in a kind of resumption in V.
A violent shock
Others have suffered a shock much more violent and will also be a lot more difficult to recover from it, ” continues Brian DePratto.
These include restaurants and bars, from the world of arts and entertainment, hospitality, tourism or air transport, which have been hit hard by the pandemic and the measures of containment and distancing physical governments to slow the progression.
They will continue to charge as long as these measures will not be completely lifted, but, even after, the example of other countries, indicating that consumers remain reluctant to resume their old habits in this area.
The sector extraction of oil and gas is also a number, but primarily, in his case, because of the effect of the crisis on the global demand.
Representing a little over 10 % of the canadian economy, these sectors will still, at the end of 2021, a lower level of activity of about 20 % to what it was before the crisis.
For them, the recovery will be in the form of a hook; the second branch has a slope so gentle that we believe, almost see a L.