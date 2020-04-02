What if during the quarantine, sick teeth
One of Murphy’s law reads: “a Toothache usually begins in the night on Saturday”, but in the new reality he has lost relevance. The Kyiv authorities have introduced a temporary restriction on the provision of dental services, so Saturday night in the capital now lasts 24/7.
The ban covers orthodontics, orthodontic, surgical, therapeutic, pediatric dentistry. Of course, except in urgent cases. In KCSA, the introduction of restrictions justified by concern for the health of doctors and patients.
“Providing dental services to a person, the patient coronavirus infection, is a threat. People may not realize that is infected and carry the disease in a mild form,” – said Advisor to the Kyiv mayor, Secretary of the Headquarters for elimination of consequences of emergency situations Vladimir Bondarenko.
Kiev this decision is not realized and all his anger directed to the page of the KSCA in Facebook. In particular, they drew attention to the published a few days before the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, which prohibits dentists to work.
“Such incomprehensible scribble of the head of some work – this arbitrariness, abuse of official position and appeal to the office of Kiev about the country,” indignantly wrote one user.
Someone criticized that decision is made unprofessional and has no legal force, and someone paints painted, as affected by the actions of officials.
The Metropolitan mayors have charged that the epidemiological situation in Kiev deteriorates due to the lack of control over the newcomers from abroad, and said about the genocide of the people of Kiev. “Westie” I spoke with the dentist one of the Kiev clinics to find out how the decision of the Kyiv city state administration had argued and who during the quarantine can count on medical assistance.
“At our clinic has five chairs. Suppose we take a gap of half an hour between patients, and they do not intersect. But if a person will come and will cough, he can infect the dentist, suppose we have a quartz lamp sterilization”, – said the doctor.
The dentist claims that the chances of getting infected are very high, despite the respirator and goggles. Dental treatment is not a therapist or trauma.
“I deliberately raise the infection from a mouth of the patient into the air. If I get infected and my condition will be asymptomatic, and at this time I will take ten patients, understand what it can mean?”, the doctor explained.
According to him, imposed quarantine is the right measure. This is especially true of dentists. But pulpitis, when the cheek begins to swell, and the pain becomes so unbearable that the person cannot sleep – it is an emergency.
“There are two options – to turn on podvysotskogo, 4A (Kyiv city clinical hospital No. 12 – ed.), where the clock is oral surgery, to remove the tooth, or, if you can to save him, to remove nerves, to seal the channels, put the seal,” – said the dentist.
He also said that if the teeth bother you, it is not necessary to take antibiotics, because the pain will go away, but the problem will remain and then can only become worse.
“All the better to do time – to treat tooth decay, put the filling, cover with crowns, but even better to be healthy. Now, when everyone is under stress, suffers more from the gums and not the tooth structure, therefore, often need to brush your teeth, eat better, sleep more, more walk,” advises the dentist.