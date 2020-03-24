“What is it like to be from AIDS or Ebola”. A touching story of the club from Wuhan

Coronavirus not only kills, but also separates families. It lived a Chinese football club, which was imprisoned in Spain until the country is raging epidemic.

“I guess I immediately burst into tears when I see them,” – said in a trembling voice Yao Hanlin. He had not seen his family for two months, because he was a prisoner of the training base together with your teammates. Yao’s 34 and he’s the captain of the Chinese club “Wuhan of Jour”, which gave for a good ten years. It seems, from the name of the team it is clear that the players are not to be envied.

The club was established in 2000 and is based in the ill-fated Wuhan. Over the past few months this point on the map has become synonymous with coronavirus – a terrible epidemic that is sweeping the world and killing thousands of people. And it started exactly there – at home Yao Haneline. In a city where are now in quarantine, his young wife and five year old son Zhou Nan.

“SUCH A LIFE IS NOT READY”

All anything, but the father hasn’t been home for more than 60 days. While the family struggles to survive in China, he is forced to live in a luxurious hotel in Marbella, surrounded by aging tourists from Germany and the UK. Ironic, isn’t it? So it turns out that going on a training camp on the palm of the Costa del Sol, Yao and his “Wuhan of Jour” has not been able to go there.

Head coach, Spaniard Jose Gonzalez tried not to lose heart and encouraged his students. But in his voice some frustration: “We fled from the horror in China, not to allow players to become infected. And now that we are in the same situation in Spain. I was ready for everything – to difficulties on the field, in the locker room, at press conferences, but this life is not ready”.

Of course, the players could have a couple hours to drive the ball on field, went shopping and went on different excursions. They are even invited to “El Classico”! That’s just a beautiful Andalusian sunsets, nobody will be pleased, and thoughts were only of home, of relatives, isolated from the outside world, friends, grandparents who are at risk, go to the verge of death and have to fight with a terrible virus.

“LITTLE DID WE REALIZE HOW DANGEROUS CORONAVIRUS”

But even in January of this year, yet everything was different. “Wuhan, Jour” went to the training camp in Guangzhou, at the South-Eastern province of China. At some point, the phone Yao began to burst from the hundreds of messages from different chats. All wrote Hanline and his teammates about what happened in Wuhan. A city with 11 million population, where Yao was born, grew up, became a football star and local hero, was completely closed from the outside world because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. By the time the player has not seen his family for almost a month and was planning to come home for the celebration of Chinese New Year. But these plans were not fated to come true.

“I was absolutely devastated. And it’s not so much that I couldn’t celebrate the most important day in the Chinese calendar, along with the family. Just then we did not understand how dangerous coronavirus,” recalls Yao Hanlin. Yes, in January, the future scale of the epidemic could not evaluate anyone, neither the player himself nor his teammates, nor the inhabitants of Wuhan nor the doctors and the authorities of China.

Someone lucky. Some players go home in those provinces which have not yet been isolated. The rest of the players, “Wuhan of Jaar” had to settle for a video conferencing with relatives, trying to show some optimism. But from the coronavirus may not be protected by anybody. Everyone knew it and was worried about her: “what if someone from my family gets sick”.

“THE RUSSIAN CLUB REFUSED TO PLAY AND COMPLAINED ABOUT US”

As it turned out, the woes of long-suffering “Wuhan of Joer” is not over. The fact that in January 2020, the head coach of the club appointed Spaniard Jose Gonzalez, who has already worked in China and to train a number of club in Spain, including málaga. Of course, the Spanish specialist decided to go with his new team home to prepare for the season.

Having arrived in Spain a week before the arrival of the team, Gonzalez had immediately to fend off hordes of journalists and sports officials. Why? It’s simple – in Europe the word “Wuhan” people have started to tremble at the knees and his hands involuntarily reached for the masks, protective suits and disinfectors. Jose held a press conference and reassured local as I could. Come down to the fact that the local authorities even had to speak to the inhabitants of Marbella, a statement that the arrival of Chinese players will not threaten public health.

Whether local politicians do not particularly believe, whether because of prejudice against China, the owner of the hotel, which was going to pick players who abruptly canceled the reservation. It turned out that he complained to one of the Russian teams that lived there and used the adjacent field. Had to “Wuhan of Joer” in a hurry to look for another place.

“The real blow to a completely healthy team was the unwillingness of the Russian club to play a friendly match. However, such caution did not prevent the Russian to play with another club from China. The main thing, apparently, that he was not out of Wuhan,” said Gonzalez. We are talking about “Krasnodar”, which was canceled a scheduled match against “Wuhan of Jaar” and “Orenburg, played against the Chinese “Dalian”.

“THEY TOLD ME THAT I WOULD DIE”

Many players and club staff was very angry and took the situation to heart. “Well of course, it’s all the same what to tell: “I came from the city’s AIDS or Ebola,” says team member Yu Lee.

Here and attempt to sign French midfielder Eddie Gnahore failed for the same reason. When the agent asked the player whether he wants to go to Wuhan for good money, the player flatly refused. And how much of it did not convince football officials, but nothing helped. Friends have insisted that Gnaore did not go to China. “They told me that I will die there”, – says a French footballer.

By that time in China, the situation has stabilized. So the new “Wuhan” the former defender of “Seville” Daniel Carissa says: “In China, the problem is almost neutralized, everything is much calmer than the rest of the world. Coronavirus really broke down the whole world, but in China things are better now. In Europe every day there are new data on infections, but here, in Wuhan, new cases less”.

Fortunately, the team is now Carissa is already in China, finishes to serve a two-week quarantine and preparing to get back to normal life. Yao Hanlin finally hug my five year old son and probably will cry, as he expected, sitting on the balcony in a Spanish hotel during the state of emergency.

Here only this is not the end of the story. Now in the same situation, and himself coach Jose Gonzalez. After all, along with a team of infected Spain and he flew away, leaving in Malaga and his family. “I am very afraid for them, for his mother, for her sons, and sisters who are heavy smokers. I hugged them good-bye.”