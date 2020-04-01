What is the benefit and harm of soups
Thanks to the abundant amount and variety of vegetables in recipes, soups are a good source of vitamins. And although the vegetables undergo heat treatment, high temperature resistant b vitamins, A, E, D and PP, 70% of their properties are preserved. So, a couple of servings of “hot” meets the daily needs of the organism in plant foods.
Nutritional liquid chicken or vegetable stock easily satisfies hunger, but because this dish is great for those who are watching their figure. The body is saturated in fiber, which helps remove toxins.
These soups are quickly and easily absorbed, the body does not need to exert a lot of effort in order for them to digest, so it is important to eat soups in the cold. Of course, this is not about nourishing soup with several kinds of meat with fat.
However, this has its pitfalls. Some entrepreneurs, growing a pet, feed him antibiotics or hormones, which upon heating fall into the food. Therefore, in order not to harm your health soup, it is better to cook it on the second broth: after boiling water with the meat, the liquid should be drained completely, fill again with clean water and begin cooking.
It is important to alternate the soups with solid food. If the diet will be present only liquid meals, low energy consumption for their chewing and digesting, the gums weaken, which can lead to tooth loss, and digestive tract worst start to perform its functions.