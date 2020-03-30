What is the building in the centre of the Dnieper has not changed his purpose for a hundred years of history
Ekaterinoslav Department of the St. Petersburg international commercial Bank was opened in 1899 – 1900 years. The Department has long served only the leased premises, and several times moved. However, in 1909, the year the Bank purchased land on the corner of ekaterynoslavsky Avenue and Club street. Building a house in art Nouveau style were the project of a young architect Victor Ostrovica and known Ekaterinoslav engineer Igor Maydan. In 1922, the year the building was reconstructed, but almost not changed its appearance. In Soviet times, it housed a branch of the State Bank of the USSR. Who occupies the room of the Dnipropetrovsk branch of the National Bank of Ukraine.