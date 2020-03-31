What is the consequence of wrong getting rid of burrs
Dr. Benjamin George. Jacobs, the surgeon of the orthopedics and neurosurgery in Portland (United States) expressed concerns over widespread way to get rid of a hangnail.
Many people “delete” hangnail with his teeth, without thinking about what consequences it may lead. It would not have been tempted to tear a strip of skin near the nail, to not do this. Our mouth and hands and two huge breeding ground for dangerous microbes, so you run the risk of not only pain, but also a high chance to get infected.
If the field “operation” is characteristic of inflamed and purulent secretions, they should be treated immediately: first with hydrogen peroxide, and then antibiotic agents. In the case when the soreness and redness had spread further than 3 mm from the focus of inflammation should consult a doctor.
“First, take a warm shower to soften the skin. Disinfect pliers or nail scissors with alcohol, then cut off the Burr next to the normal skin level. After that, Apply a lotion with a low content of alcohol and water, since these components can dry the skin even more,”says Dr. Jacobs.